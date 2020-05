Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) investors looking for a bit of positive news got it when CEO Ynon Kreiz said the company will have a new line of Baby Yoda toys ready to sell during the holiday season.

Demand has been high for the plush toys based off the character in The Mandalorian on Disney+.

Mattel is down 8.31% AH to $7.89 after a rough Q1.

