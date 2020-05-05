Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) +4% after-hours as it reports a smaller than anticipated Q1 loss while revenues surged 57% to a higher than expected $6.45B.

On a GAAP basis, Occidental lost $2.2B, including $1.4B in impairment charges related to its equity investment in Western Midstream Partners and equity losses from the company's own impairments of goodwill; a year ago, it reported a profit of $631M.

The writedowns were partially offset by a $1B gain on crude oil hedges.

Q1 combined production of 1.4M boe/day from continuing operations exceeding prior guidance by 31K boe/day at the midpoint.

Q1 realized oil price fell 16% Y/Y to $47.08/bbl, while realized natural gas liquids price fell 28% to $12.82/bbl.

Occidental says it identified an additional $1.2B in operating and corporate cost savings and reduced its full-year capital budget to $2.4B-$2.6B, after earlier downsizing capex to $2.7B-$2.9B, nearly half the original forecast.

In light of the market disruption caused by COVID-19, the company has withdrawn full-year guidance.