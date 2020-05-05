Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) has slid 18% after hours following a miss on Q1 profits, though revenues rose 35% on double-digit user growth.

Revenues rose to just under $272M, edging expectations.

Net loss widened substantially, though, to $141.2M from a year-ago loss of $41.4M. (Non-GAAP net loss widened to $59.9M from a year-ago loss of $40.4M.)

EBITDA fell to -$53.3M from -$38.4M.

Mobile active users grew 26% globally, to 367M (U.S. up 6% to 90M; International up 34% to 277M).

ARPU grew 7% globally, to $0.77 (U.S. up 18% to $2.66; International up 76% to $0.13).

In revenue breakouts: United States, $237M (up 27%); International, $35M (up 136%).

It's not providing guidance due to the pandemic, but in general says cost of revenue has "generally grown with users rather than revenue, which in this environment puts some pressure on gross margins," and that it expects to grow operating expenses in Q2 "but at a slower pace compared to Q1."

It will continue to invest in long-term growth in the coming year. "And we have a strong balance sheet to support that, with $1.7 billion in cash, cash equivalents, and marketable securities and a $500 million undrawn revolver."

Earnings call presentation

Press release