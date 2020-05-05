Due to an expected rise in delinquency activity, Genworth Financial (NYSE:GNW) said it might not receive further dividends from its mortgage insurance business this year in order to preserve capital in its insurance subsidiaries.

Q1 operating EPS of 7 cents falls short of the 25 cents consensus estimate and down from 19 cents in the year-ago quarter, as the COVID-19 pandemic triggered a significant decline in equity markets and interest rates during the quarter, which led to unfavorable impacts in Genworth's fixed and variable annuity products.

In the U.S. and Australia MI businesses, Genworth is expecting both a decline in purchase originations in H2 2020 due to lower economic activity and an increase in delinquencies as a result of higher unemployment.

Higher delinquencies may be mitigated by higher cure rates as economic activity resumes.

China Oceanwide and Genworth now expect their pending merger to close near the end of June, vs. their previous target for the end of May.

Q1 net investment income of $793M vs. $794M in both Q4 2019 and Q1 2019.

Q1 U.S. Mortgage Insurance adjusted operating income of $148M vs. $160M in Q4 2019 and $124M in the year-ago quarter.

Book value per share, excluding accumulated other comprehensive income, of $21.05 at March 31, 2020 vs. $21.03 a year earlier.

Conference call on May 6 at 9:00 AM ET.

