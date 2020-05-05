The American Petroleum Institute reportedly shows a build of 8.44M barrels for the week ended May 1, its fifth consecutive increase.

Gasoline inventories reportedly show a draw of 2.24M barrels, distillate inventories show a build of 6.14M barrels, and Cushing inventories show a build of 2.68M barrels.

Data from the Energy Information Administration to be released tomorrow are expected to show crude inventories rose by 7.1M barrels last week, according to analysts polled by S&P Global Platts.

June WTI (CL1:COM) recently traded electronically at $24.95/bbl after settling at $24.56 today.