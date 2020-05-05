Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) is up 1.8% postmarket, adding on to a regular-session gain of 3.8%, following a Q1 earnings report where double-digit revenue growth led to beating profit expectations.

Revenues rose 17% to $545M, and operating income rose 13% to $135M. (Operating margin dipped to 25% from 26%.)

Adjusted EBITDA rose 11%, to $172M; EBITDA margin fell to 31% from 33%.

Meanwhile, attributable net earnings rose 30%, to $160M.

In operating metrics, average subscribers rose 15% to 9.9M, with ARPU up $0.01 to $0.59.

"Since the outbreak, we’ve seen a noticeable increase in activity among users, especially those under the age of 30, across all of our brands and all geographies," it says in the shareholder letter. "People are matching more frequently, sending more messages and engaging in longer conversations."

Average number of daily messages across all products in April was 27% higher than during the last week of February (up 35% for users under 30).

Year-to-date, operating cash flow is down 19% to $74.66M; free cash flow over that time frame is down 21%, to $64.9M.

Conference call to come tomorrow at 8:30 a.m. ET.

