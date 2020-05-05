Healthcare Trust of America (NYSE:HTA) approves rent deferrals that total ~7% of its contractual rent over the next 90 days.

It has received and currently evaluating deferrals that total ~10% of its contractual rent over the next 90 days.

Payments of rent deferrals are expected to commence over the next six to 12 months (starting in Q3 2020), depending on tenant size.

Has collected ~98% of monthly rents in April; says more than 85% of its clinical tenants have remained open during the pandemic.

Withdraws 2020 earnings guidance.

Q1 normalized FFO per share of 42 cents, in line with consensus, and up from 40 cents in the year-ago quarter.

Q1 revenue of $185.8M vs. $182.6M consensus and $169.0M a year ago.

Q1 same-property cash net operating income increased 2.7% Y/Y.

Conference call on May 6 at 3:00 PM ET.

