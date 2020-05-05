Chemours (NYSE:CC) +6% after-hours following better than expected Q1 earnings while sales slipped 6% Y/Y to $1.31B from $1.4B in the prior-year quarter.

Q1 GAAP earnings totaled $100M vs. $94M in the year-earlier period; Q1 adjusted EBITDA was $257M vs. $262M a year ago.

Chemours says results were driven primarily by higher volume in Titanium Technologies, more than offset by lower volume in Fluoroproducts and lower global average prices across all segments.

All of Chemours' plants are operating with minimal impact from COVID-19, but to address reduced demand, the company says it plans to cut 2020 costs by $160M and full-year capital spending by $125M to $275M.

The company says it has ample liquidity of $1.4B with no debt due in the near term.

Chemours also withdraws 2020 guidance due to current demand uncertainty, driven by COVID-19.