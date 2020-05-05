LendingClub Q1 loss swells as originations fall in March

  • LendingClub (NYSE:LC) dips 1.5% in after-hours trading posting Q1 adjusted net loss of 44 cents per share, more than seven times the consensus estimate for a 6-cent loss.
  • Compares with adjusted net loss of 13 cents per share in the year-ago quarter.
  • "COVID-19's effect on the economy resulted in a decline in origination volumes in March and a significant fair value mark, both of which impacted our earnings materially," said CFO Tom Casey.
  • Q1 net revenue of $120.2M trails the consensus of $174.7M and sank 31% from the year-ago quarter.
  • Q1 loan originations of $2.5B, down 8% Y/Y.
  • "We have taken decisive action to significantly reduce our exposure to loans held for sale, reduced our expenses by a quarterly run rate of approximately $70M, and have sufficient liquidity to manage through a variety of stress scenarios," he added.
