Taubman Centers (NYSE:TCO) Q1 adjusted FFO per share of 88 cents beats the average analyst estimate by a penny.

Compares with adjusted FFO per share of 95 cents in Q1 2019, which included 45 cents of insurance proceeds related to the business interruption claim at The Mall of San Juan.

Q1 2020 was also unfavorably affected by the 2019 bankruptcy filing of Forever 21.

Q1 comparable center net operating income at TCO's beneficial interest, excluding lease cancellation income and using constant currency exchange rates, fell 1.5% Y/Y, mostly due to lower rents from Forever 21.

Average rent per square foot for the quarter in the U.S. comparable centers was $62.12, down 2% from $63.41 in the year-ago period; excluding Forever 21, average rent per square foot growth would have been flat.

In response to its center closures due to the coronavirus pandemic, Taubman will defer $100M-$110M of planned capital expenditures at beneficial interest.

Due to its pending acquisition by Simon Property, Taubman will not have a conference call to review Q1 results.

Previously: Taubman Centers FFO beats by $0.01, beats on revenue (May 5)