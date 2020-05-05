Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) rises 4.2% in after-hours trading after Q1 adjusted FFO per share of 78 cents exceeds the consensus estimate of 76 cents and compares with 86 cents in the year-ago quarter.

Collects 70% of April contractual rent as of May 1.

During Q1, SRC invested $213.4M, including $205.9M for the acquisition of 27 properties with an initial weighted average cash yield of 6.47% and an economic yield of 7.41%.

Generated $15.7M in gross proceeds from the sale of seven properties, three of which were vacant.

Q1 adjusted EBITDAre of $105.3M.

Corporate liquidity of $782.7M as of May 1, 2020, comprised of availability under the 2019 Credit Facility and cash and cash equivalents.

