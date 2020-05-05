Allstate (NYSE:ALL) slides 2.6% in after-hours trading even as Q1 adjusted EPS of $3.54 exceeds the $3.31 consensus and increased from $2.30 in the year-ago quarter.

Q1 revenue of $10.1B beats the $9.63B consensus and declined 8.3% Y/Y.

Q1 Property-Liability underlying combined ratio of 82.2% vs. 84.2% in the year-ago quarter.

Q1 catastrophe losses of $211M, down 69% Y/Y.

Records shelter-in-place payback expense of $210M during the quarter.

Public equity holdings were reduced in February by $4B as the company adjusted its risk and return profile, which lowered the negative impact of the March equity market decline, said Chairman, President and CEO Tom Wilson.

Q1 total return on investment portfolio of -2.4% compares with +3.3% in the year-ago quarter.

Total policies in force of 153.7M rose 24% Y/Y.

Book value per common share of $69.67 at March 31, 2020 increased 9.6% from $63.59 at March 31, 2019.

Conference call on May 6 at 9:00 AM ET.

Previously: Allstate EPS beats by $0.23, misses on property and casualty insurance premiums (May 5)