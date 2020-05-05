Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA) -2.2% after-hours as Q1 earnings beat expectations while revenues post a sharp miss, hurt by plunging prices for crude oil and natural gas liquids.

On a GAAP basis, Plains lost $2.8B in Q1 compared with a $970M profit a year earlier, including $3.2B of non-cash goodwill and asset impairment charges "as a result of the current environment."

Q1 adjusted EBITDA was $795M, compared with $862M in the year-ago quarter; implied Q1 distributable cash flow was $0.82/unit vs. $0.90/unit a year ago.

Plains expects Permian Basin production to fall 15%-20% in 2020 on an exit-to-exit basis, with close to 1M bbl/day of Permian shut-ins in May, executives said on the company's earnings conference call.

The company sees output bottoming in June and July, with producer activity possibly returning sometime in August.

Plains expects production to decline in most if not all U.S. basins, with the most aggressive shut-ins likely in the Williston Basin.