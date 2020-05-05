Disney (NYSE:DIS) is going to re-open Shanghai Disneyland in six days, CEO Bob Chapek said on the company's earnings call, ending more than four months out of service.

The park had closed Jan. 25 amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

It will open with particular restrictions, including no more than 30% capacity, masked guests, and temperature checks at the gate.

And that indicates the likely way forward for all of Disney's parks and resorts, explains Disney Parks Chief Medical Officer Dr. Pamela Hymel.

"We’re looking at all of our locations and how best to begin the reopening process, including a gradual reopening and/or partial reopening of certain locations," she writes. "For example, the opening of retail and dining locations prior to the opening of our theme parks."