AbbVie's (NYSE:ABBV) proposed $63B acquisition of Allergan (NYSE:AGN) has received clearance from the Federal Trade Commission, the final antitrust approval needed to complete the deal, the companies say.

As part of the agreement, Allergan will divest brazikumab, a drug in development to treat autoimmune diseases, to AstraZeneca (NYSE:AZN).

AbbVie also will divest Zenpep, a treatment for exocrine pancreatic insufficiency due to cystic fibrosis and other conditions, to Nestle (OTCPK:NSRGY), who also will acquire Viokace, another pancreatic enzyme preparation.

The deal was approved in January by the European Union on condition of the sale of brazikumab.