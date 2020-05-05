Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) says it is in talks with "leading chemical and pharmaceutical companies" to expand manufacturing of its remdesivir COVID-19 treatment to ensure wider access to the drug in Europe, Asia and the developing world through at least 2022.

Gilead also is negotiating long-term voluntary licenses with several generic drugmakers in India and Pakistan to produce remdesivir for developing markets, as well as about how to license the drug in those markets.

The company also says it is in advanced talks with UNICEF to deliver remdesivir using the agency's distribution networks.