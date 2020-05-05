Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) -0.7% after-hours as Q1 earnings slightly exceed expectations, while unveiling several moves in response to the decline in crude oil prices and for transportation fuels.

On a GAAP basis, Suncor reported a $3.53B net loss for the quarter, including nearly C$1.8B in impairment charges related to its share of the Fort Hills, White Rose and Terra Nova assets, compared to a profit of C$1.47B a year ago.

Q1 funds from operations totaled C$1B, vs. C$2.585B in the prior-year quarter; cash flow provided by operating activities, was C$1.384B vs. C$1.548B a year earlier.

Suncor says full achievement of its C$2B free funds flow target likely will be delayed by up to two years to 2025.

In addition to slashing its quarterly dividend by ~55% to C$0.21/share from C$0.465, the company is suspending stock buybacks and cutting its 2020 capital budget to C$3.6B-C$4B, a C$400M reduction at midpoint compared to previous guidance and about a third below the original plan.

Q1 production fell 3.2% Y/Y to 739.8K boe/day from 764.3K boe/day a year ago.

Suncor lowers guidance for refinery throughput to utilization rates of 84%-91% from 95%-99% previously, which equates to anticipated refinery throughput of 390K-420K bbl/day vs. 440K-460K bbl/day; refined product sales are seen decreasing to 500K-530K bbl/day from the previous forecast of 530K-560K bbl/day.