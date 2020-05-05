Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) is reacting to the sale by a Canadian pension program of its stake in the company.

After today's close, the Canada Pension Pension Plan Investment Board elected to sell 11.2M shares in Altice USA (substantially all of its remaining stake in the cableco) to a broker dealer.

Consistent with its share repurchase program, Altice USA says it elected to buy about 2.2M of those shares directly from the broker dealer for about $52M (close to today's closing price of $23.53 per share).