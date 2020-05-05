Rio Tinto investors face off over plan to cut emissions

May 05, 2020 1:18 PM ETRio Tinto Group (RIO)RIOBy: Carl Surran, SA News Editor3 Comments
  • Key investor advisory groups are split over whether Rio Tinto (RIO -1.6%) shareholders should support a demand for the miner to extend the range of its targets to reduce greenhouse gas emissions.
  • ISS is recommending investors support a resolution tabled by an advocacy group calling on the producer to add additional targets, but Glass Lewis advises shareholders to reject the plan at Thursday's annual meeting.
  • Rio recently committed to spend $1B over the next five years to reduce its carbon footprint and reach net zero emissions by 2050, and would cut total Scope 1 and Scope 2 emissions - indirect emissions from the generation of purchased energy consumed by a company, such as electricity - by 15% by 2030 from 2018 levels.
  • Rio also will face criticism over its giant Oyu Tolgoi copper project in Mongolia at the annual meeting; hedge fund Pentwater Capital is demanding a shakeup at the mine to stop what it calls "a massive devaluation" of the asset.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.