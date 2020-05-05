Rio Tinto investors face off over plan to cut emissions
- Key investor advisory groups are split over whether Rio Tinto (RIO -1.6%) shareholders should support a demand for the miner to extend the range of its targets to reduce greenhouse gas emissions.
- ISS is recommending investors support a resolution tabled by an advocacy group calling on the producer to add additional targets, but Glass Lewis advises shareholders to reject the plan at Thursday's annual meeting.
- Rio recently committed to spend $1B over the next five years to reduce its carbon footprint and reach net zero emissions by 2050, and would cut total Scope 1 and Scope 2 emissions - indirect emissions from the generation of purchased energy consumed by a company, such as electricity - by 15% by 2030 from 2018 levels.
- Rio also will face criticism over its giant Oyu Tolgoi copper project in Mongolia at the annual meeting; hedge fund Pentwater Capital is demanding a shakeup at the mine to stop what it calls "a massive devaluation" of the asset.