Oneok cut at Credit Suisse on 'little room' for 2021 growth
May 05, 2020 1:57 PM ETONEOK, Inc. (OKE)OKEBy: Carl Surran, SA News Editor5 Comments
- Oneok (OKE +2.5%) trades higher despite receiving a downgrade to Neutral from Outperform with a $30 price target from Credit Suisse, with analyst Spiro Dounis citing valuation.
- Shares are up 90% from a March low although they remain more than 60% below a February peak, but Dounis sees little additional upside "without a material improvement in the outlook."
- Oneok has "little room for '21 growth" given the majority of the growth backlog is on hold, Dounis says, also noting the "challenged" outlook for the company's Bakken business.
- OKE's average Wall Street analyst rating and Seeking Alpha Authors' Rating are both Bullish, while its Quant Rating is Neutral.