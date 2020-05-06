In a bid to boost its liquidity, General Motors (NYSE:GM) is in talks to raise a new $2B loan, reports Bloomberg.

$2B loan is structured as a 364-day revolving credit facility and pricing on the loan is at LIBOR +250 bps.

New credit facility will be used to partially pay its existing $3B revolving credit facility.

The company drew down $16B on its existing revolving credit facilities.

“During these times of uncertainty, we continue to evaluate various options to enhance liquidity and will act prudently,” a spokesperson for General Motors said in an emailed statement.

The company will release its Q1 earnings today, before the open.