More gloom is surfacing for the apparel retail industry a day after J. Crew filed for bankruptcy protection.

Lord & Taylor prepares to liquidate its inventory as soon as its 38 department stores reopen, but is holding off on a bankruptcy filing until it ensures customers will be able to attend its "going out of business" sales.

Meanwhile, Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) said it would close 16 locations and restructure its operations in an effort to cut costs and weather the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.