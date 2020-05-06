Embroiled in a bribery scandal, Samsung's (OTC:SSNLF) de facto leader Jay Y. Lee, apologized over controversial succession plans and said he will not hand over management rights to his children.

"Samsung failed to live up to public expectations. I will not abuse loopholes in the law in relation to the succession of corporate control, or do anything that can be criticized ethically."

The 52-year old Lee is the third-generation leader of Samsung - a family-controlled conglomerate, known as chaebol in South Korea.