U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement is working with companies like 3M (NYSE:MMM), Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) and Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) to curtail the flood of counterfeit masks, coronavirus tests and other equipment entering the country.

U.S. Customs has seized nearly 500 shipments of unauthorized products, while agents have opened 315 investigations and made 11 arrests of people allegedly selling or shipping improper goods.

The agency has also been able to identify more than 19,000 suspect COVID-19-related domain names due to the partnership and is working to take many of them down.