Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK) has priced an underwritten public offering of 6,808,154 common shares at $39/share, of which 1,923,076 shares are offered by the company and 4,885,078 shares by certain selling securityholders.

Underwriters over-allotment is an additional 1,021,223 shares.

The company expects gross proceeds of ~$75M and intends to use the net proceeds to expand its sales force and operations, increase research and development activities, conduct or sponsor clinical studies and trials, lease new facilities, expand internationally, to provide for working capital and other general corporate purposes and a portion to repay debt or acquire complimentary products, technologies, intellectual property or businesses.

Expected closing date is May 8.