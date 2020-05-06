In its first estimate since lockdowns were put into place, the European Commission said the EU will contract 7.5% in 2020 as the coronavirus pandemic brings the worst economic shock since the Great Depression in the 1930s.

"While the immediate fallout will be far more severe for the global economy than the financial crisis, the depth of the impact will depend on the evolution of the pandemic, our ability to safely restart economic activity and to rebound thereafter," said Valdis Dombrovskis, VP for economic affairs.

