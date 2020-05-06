Futures point to third day of gains

Optimism over the re-opening of the economy appears to be supporting stock prices and the oil rally, as S&P 500 futures rose another 1% overnight and crude topped $25/bbl.

Speaking in an interview Tuesday evening, President Trump outlined that restarting business activity was key and said "we have to get our country open and we have to get it open soon."

The state of the jobs market is also on the radar over the next few days, with the ADP National Employment Report today, weekly jobless claims tomorrow and non-farm payrolls figures on Friday.

On the earnings front, General Motors and CVS report before the bell, while Square and Paypal report after the close.