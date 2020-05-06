Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) has priced $200M of 5.00% convertible senior unsecured notes due May 1, 2025.

Initial purchasers granted an option to purchase up to an additional $30M of notes.

Closing date is May 8, 2020.

The interest on notes will be payable semi-annually in arrears on May 1 and November 1 of each year, beginning on November 1, 2020.

Net proceeds from the offering will be ~$192.3M (or ~$221.4M if the initial purchasers fully exercise their option).

A portion of the net proceeds will be used to pay the cost of the convertible note hedge transactions and the remainder for general corporate purposes.