NIO (NYSE:NIO) delivered 3,155 vehicles in April 2020, +105.8% sequentially and +180.7% Y/Y.

Steven Feng, chief financial officer of NIO, added, “As we continue to expand our sales network through the launch of more efficient NIO Spaces, we now have 105 points of sales in operation in China, promoting our brand and products to a growing number of regions and communities. Additionally, with the positive order and delivery momentum, we remain committed to further improving our gross margin and operational efficiency.”