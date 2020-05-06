Bavarian Nordic A/S (OTCPK:BVNKF) inks a head of terms agreement with AdaptVac, a joint venture of ExpreS2ion Biotechnologies and NextGen Vaccines, for a license to the latter's proprietary capsid virus-like particle-based SARS-CoV-2 subunit vaccine. A final contract should be consummated within the next two months.

Bavarian will support a group called the PREVENT-nCoV consortium that will be responsible for clinical proof-of-concept. The company will be responsible for clinical development and global commercialization. A clinical trial should launch later this year.

Under the terms of the deal, Bavarian will pay AdaptVac an upfront payment, milestones and royalties on net sales. Specific financial terms remain confidential.

Bavarian says the agreement will have no impact on its 2020 guidance.