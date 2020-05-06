Sally Beauty Holdings (NYSE:SBH) reports comparable sales fell 7.1% in Q2. Prior to March 12, same store sales had been up 4.7%.

The retailer generated $91.2M of adjusted EBITDA vs. the guidance range for $87.8M to $92.8M.

E-commerce growth is accelerating, with a 52% jump seen in March and 353% pop recorded in April amid store closings.

CEO update: "We expect to emerge as a transformed enterprise with a much larger digital footprint and an even stronger competitive position in professional hair color and hair care. In addition, with our recent capital markets transactions, we believe we have enhanced our financial flexibility and are well-positioned to survive a prolonged downturn and emerge from this crisis stronger."

Shares of SBH are up 3.52% premarket to $10.00.

Previously: Sally Beauty EPS beats by $0.01, revenue in-line (May 6)