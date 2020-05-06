Office Depot (NASDAQ:ODP) reports total sales fell 2% in Q1. Same-store sales were 2% higher as strong e-commerce growth was recorded.

Adjusted operating income rose 61% Y/Y to $108M during the quarter and adjusted EBITDA was 33% higher to $157M vs. $118M consensus.

"We have an extremely strong balance sheet that has been further enhanced by refinancing our credit facility and paying off our term loan, which preserves cash and extends our credit facility maturity to 2025," says CEO Gerry Smith.

Office Depot is temporarily suspending share buybacks and dividends to adopt a more conservative approach to its capital return program to preserve maximum liquidity and financial flexibility in the current environment.

Shares of Office Depot are up 18.92% premarket to $2.20.

