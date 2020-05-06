In a store rationalization move, Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) plans to permanently close 16 full-line stores. The company will incur non-cash impairment charges associated with these closures.

Nordstrom is also restructuring its regions, support roles and corporate organization for greater speed and flexibility.

The restructuring actions are expected to result in expense savings of approximately $150M, and combined with an initial savings plan of $200M to $250M, represent a reduction in non-occupancy related overhead expenses of ~20%.

JWN +0.23% premarket $17.38.

Source: Press Release