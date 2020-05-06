CVS Health (CVS) Q1 results:

Revenues: $66,755M (+8.3%); Pharmacy Services: $34,983M (+4.2%); Retail/LTC: $22,749M (+7.7%); Healthcare Benefits: $19,198M (+7.4%).

Net Income: $2,012M (+41.0%); EPS: $1.53 (+40.4%); non-GAAP Net Income: $2,502M (+18.9%); non-GAAP EPS: $1.91 (+17.9%).

CF Ops: $3,305M (+69.7%).

Pharmacy claims processed: 541.4M (+59.6%).

Pharmacy Services Generic dispensing rate of 89.0% vs. 88.3% in Q1 2019.

Retail Prescription volume up 9.8%; Generic dispensing rate 89.3% vs. 88.7% a year ago.

Medical membership 23.5M vs. 22.8M in Q1 2019.

2020 Guidance: EPS: $5.47 - 5.60 (unch); non-GAAP EPS: $7.04 - 7.17 (unch); cash flow ops: $10.5B - 11.0B (unch).

Shares are up 4% premarket.

