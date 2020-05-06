Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) reports revenue growth of 47% in Q1.

Subscription Solutions revenue grew 34% to $187.6M, driven primarily by growth in Monthly Recurring Revenue, largely as a result of an increase in the number of merchants joining the Shopify platform, strong app growth and Shopify Plus variable platform fee revenue growth.

Merchant Solutions revenue expanded 57% to $282.4M, driven primarily by the growth of GMV.

GMV increased 46% to $17.4B for the quarter.

The company suspended previously announced FY2020 guidance.

SHOP +3.48% premarket.

