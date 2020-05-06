Consistent with its business strategy of using its agency MBS portfolio as a source of liquidity, Chimera Investment (NYSE:CIM) sold its agency RMBS portfolio during the quarter and used the proceeds to pay off related financing debt and to strengthen its balance sheet.

In March, Chimera priced two mortgage securitizations, arranged longer-term repo facilities for its credit assets and issued $374M convertible debt to further diversify its liability and capital structure.

GAAP book value of $12.45 per common share vs. $16.15 at Dec. 31, 2019.

Q1 core EPS of 57 cents beats the average analyst estimate of 48 cents; compares with 64 cents in Q4 2019 and 58 cents in the year-ago quarter.

Q1 net interest income of $158.2M vs. $147.4M a year earlier; economic net interest income of $150.5M vs. $164.4M in Q4 2019 and $151.3M in Q1 2019.

Q1 provision for credit losses $6.3M vs. nil a year ago.

Total assets at March 31, 2020 was $19.24B vs. $27.12B at Dec. 31, 2019; total liabilities of $16.00 at March 31, 2020 vs. $23.17B at Dec. 31, 2019.

Q1 return on average equity -41.21% vs. +13.12% in Q4 2019 and +12.34% in Q1 2019.

