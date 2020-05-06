With the restaurant chain's breakfast launch in the U.S. in the spotlight, Wendy's (NASDAQ:WEN) reports comparable sales were 0.2% lower in Q1.

Comparable sales were flat in the U.S. during the quarter and fell 1.6% in international markets. Comparable sales in the U.S. have improved every week from the week ending April 5 when a 26% drop was recorded.

Restaurant margin was 10.1% of sales vs. 12.8% consensus and 15.0% a year ago. A decrease in company-operated restaurant margin was primarily the result of labor rate inflation, higher commodity costs, breakfast training expenses and higher maintenance costs.

Adjusted EBITDA came in at $89.3M vs. $102M a year ago and $91M consensus.

The company withdrew its outlook for FY20 that was issued on February 26 and its 2021-2024 long-term outlook that was provided at its Investor day in October 2019.

Shares of Wendy's are up 5.26% premarket to $19.80.

Previously: Wendy's EPS in-line, misses on revenue (May 6)