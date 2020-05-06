On an adjusted basis net income was $395M, or $0.93 per diluted share vs. $402M, or $0.94 per diluted share, in the same quarter a year ago.

COVID-19-related business impacts in Q1: A reduction in landfill and industrial collection volumes. An increase in container weights in the residential line of business, which increased costs to service customers. A negative revenue impact of approximately $40M. A $6M increase in SG&A expenses and a decline in operating EBITDA margins of approximately 40 bps.

The company expects to generate strong free cash flow and remains committed to its dividend program. Share repurchases were suspended for the "foreseeable future."

Waste Management also suspended this year's financial guidance due to the the COVID-19 pandemic, but expects a significant decrease in 2020 revenue from planned levels.

WM -0.2% premarket

Q1 results