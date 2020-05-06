Avrobio teams up with Magenta on novel conditioning agent for gene therapies

May 06, 2020 7:31 AM ETAVROBIO, Inc. (AVRO), MGTAAVRO, MGTABy: Douglas W. House, SA News Editor1 Comment
  • AVROBIO (NASDAQ:AVRO) inks an agreement with Magenta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MGTA) to evaluate the potential utility of using the latter's antibody-drug conjugate MGTA-117 for conditioning patients before they receive one of the former's investigational lentiviral gene therapies.
  • The parties will jointly evaluate MGTA-117 with one or more AVRO gene therapies. Both companies will retain all commercial rights to their respective candidates.
  • MGTA-117 is designed to precisely deplete only hematopoietic stem and progenitor cells with a favorable safety profile, suggesting that it may be capable of "clearing space" in bone marrow to support long-term engraftment and rapid recovery in humans.
  • AVROBIO currently uses a chemotherapy drug called busulfan as a conditioning agent, currently considered the gold standard for ex vivo lentiviral gene therapies.
