Papa John's International (NASDAQ:PZZA) reports domestic comparables sales were up 6.1% at company-owned stores in Q1 and 5.1% at domestic franchised outlets.

System-wide comparable sales were +5.3% in North America and 2.3% higher in international markets.

Company-owned restaurant margin was 20.0% of sales during the quarter.

PZZA ended the quarter with free cash flow of $24.4M vs. $3.1M a year ago. The increase was primarily due to higher net income and favorable working capital changes, including timing of payments.

Store update: "Of the company's approximately 2,100 international franchised stores, approximately 375 are temporarily closed, principally in Europe (140 stores), Latin America (130 stores), and the Middle East (95 stores) in accordance with government policies. In China and South Korea, our markets which were impacted the earliest by the COVID-19 outbreak, a limited number of restaurants remain closed. Some international markets are open predominantly for delivery only, such as in the United Kingdom. In North America, substantially all our traditional restaurants remain open and fully operational. A number of non-traditional restaurants located in universities and stadiums are temporarily closed; these non-traditional locations are not significant to our revenues and operating results."

Shares of Papa John's are up 2.42% premarket to $78.00.

