Penske Automotive (NYSE:PAG) reports same-store retail revenue decreased 12% in Q1.
SuperCenter units retailed declined 9.6% to 16,312 and revenue decreased 2.8% to $305.5M.
Retail automotive revenue dropped 13.3% to $4.42B.
Retail Commercial Trucks revenue expanded 47.9% to $491.4M.
Gross margin rate up 20 bps to 15.5%.
Operating margin rate down 80 bps to 2.1%.
EBITDA fell 30.7% to $131.7M.
The company repurchased 890,195 shares for $29.4M, or an average of $33.06/share.
