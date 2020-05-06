Penske Automotive (NYSE:PAG) reports same-store retail revenue decreased 12% in Q1.

SuperCenter units retailed declined 9.6% to 16,312 and revenue decreased 2.8% to $305.5M.

Retail automotive revenue dropped 13.3% to $4.42B.

Retail Commercial Trucks revenue expanded 47.9% to $491.4M.

Gross margin rate up 20 bps to 15.5%.

Operating margin rate down 80 bps to 2.1%.

EBITDA fell 30.7% to $131.7M.

The company repurchased 890,195 shares for $29.4M, or an average of $33.06/share.

