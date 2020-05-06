Mack-Cali Realty (NYSE:CLI) shareholder Bow Street nominates Tammy Jones, Akiva Katz, Mahbod Nia, and Howard S. Stern for Mack-Cali's board, as well as four directors shareholders elected at the REIT's 2019 annual meeting — Alan Batkin, Frederic Cumenal, MaryAnne Gilmartin, and Nori Gerardo Lietz.

Bow Street's proxy filing outlines a three-step plan to maximize shareholder value: Install a new CEO; Realign its portfolio by streamlining its residential assets, deleveraging its balance sheet, and reconsidering its development portfolio; and Reconstitute board with shareholder-focused, real estate-centric independent directors.

