Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) +0.2% pre-market after reporting in-line Q1 earnings and a 30% Y/Y revenue increase to $2.72B.

Q1 gold production fell 8.6% Y/Y to 1.25M oz. at all-in sustaining costs of $954/oz., up 15.6%, which the company says was consistent with full-year guidance; Q1 copper output rose 8.5% to 115M lbs.

Barrick's realized gold price in the quarter rose 21.5% Y/Y to $1,589/oz. from $1,307/oz. a year earlier.

Debt net of cash was reduced by an additional 17% from the end of Q4 to $1.85B with no significant maturities until 2033.

Q1 operating cash flow increased to $889M and free cash flow rose to $438M from Q4.

Barrick says regardless of new discoveries, organic growth from its existing asset base - which includes six Tier One gold mines - would sustain the company's 10-year plan that projects annual production of ~5M oz. of gold.