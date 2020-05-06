Due to the suspension of the 737 MAX and COVID-19, adjusted EPS of ($0.79) fell nearly 150% from a year earlier, but beat expectations by $0.47.

Sales by segment: Fuselage Systems -48%; Propulsion Systems -54%; Wing Systems -29%.

Delivered 324 shipsets vs. 453 shipsets in the first quarter of 2019.

Backlog at the end of the first quarter of 2020 was approximately $42B, down $1B from the previous quarter.

Based on preliminary assessments, the company expects to recognize incremental forward losses in Q2 of approximately $70M-$90M on the Boeing 787 program, and $15M-$20M on the Airbus A350 program.

Given the continued uncertainty, Spirit will not be providing guidance at this time.

SPR +3% premarket

Q1 results