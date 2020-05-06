General Motors (NYSE:GM) reports adjusted EBIT of $1.25B vs. $1.41B consensus for Q1. Consensus estimates aren't as applicable this quarter due to the pandemic.

The automaker's EBIT tally of $2.19B in North America offset drops in GM International ($551M) and GM Cruise ($228M).

On the balance sheet, GM ended the quarter with a $33.4B in automotive liquidity, including an approximately $16B drawdown from its revolving credit facilities. In addition, the company extended $3.6B under its three-year revolving credit agreement, and GM and GM Financial renewed their 364-day $2B revolver.

GM says during the pandemic product development work on the future EV/AV portfolios is progressing at a rapid pace. Considerable planning is going into the plant restart in North America scheduled for May 18 for most operations.

"We have a track record of making swift, strategic and tough decisions to ensure our long-term viability and create value for all of our stakeholders," says CEO Mary Barra.

Shares of GM are up 7.10% premarket to $22.75 as investors size up the confidence from the automaker on a post-pandemic turnaround.

