CBIZ (NYSE:CBZ) reports same-unit revenue rose 0.9% in Q1.

Newly acquired operations, net of divestitures, contributed 1.9% to revenue growth in the quarter.

Segment revenue: Financial services: $188.78M (+2%); Benefits and Insurance services: $79.61M (+4.4%); National practices: $9.07M (+5.4%).

Gross margin rate expanded 780 bps to 28%.

Operating margin rate grew 830 bps to 24.2%.

Adjusted EBITDA down 1.2% to $57.04M.

During the quarter, the company repurchased ~1.2M for $29.5M, but suspended further share repurchases in mid-March due to the uncertainty caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The company withdrew FY2020 guidance due to uncertainty in the business environment.

