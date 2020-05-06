Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) reports domestic same store sales increased 9.9% in Q1 and digital sales were 47% higher. Company-owned same store sales were up 6.2% during the quarter.

The restaurant chain reports restaurant margin of 26.6% of sales vs. 26.8% consensus and EBITDA margin of 29.5%. As a percentage of company-owned restaurant sales, cost of sales increased to 73.4% from 72.0%. The increase was driven primarily by increased labor costs due to wage inflation and incentive pay associated with COVID-19, which provided as much as an additional $150 per week to full-time team members, as well as an increase in delivery fees due to the growth in delivery mix as a percent of total sales

Wingstop says it had 28 net restaurant opening in Q1 to take its store count to 1,413.

There was no formal guidance issued, but Wingstop did reveal that April same store sales in the U.S. are +30%.

Shares of Wingstop are up 1.09% premarket to $122.26.

