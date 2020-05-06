Harmony Gold (NYSE:HMY) -4.1% pre-market after saying it is withdrawing its full-year gold production guidance of 1.4M oz. due to the impact of COVID-19 and the continued uncertainty around when its mines will be allowed to return to full production.

Harmony produced 990K oz. in the nine months ended March 31, down 8.5% from the same period a year ago, at all-in sustaining costs of US$1,298/oz., an 8.3% Y/Y increase; its fiscal year ends June 30.

Operating free cash flow more than doubled to R3B from R1.3B in the same period of last year, due largely to a 21.6% increase in the average rand gold price received.

Harmony says it had R1.65B ($92M) at the end of the March quarter, and it drew down R1.8B ($100M) on its existing loan facilities shortly after the quarter's end to ensure it had sufficient liquidity.