KKR (NYSE:KKR) Q1 after-tax distributable earnings of 42 cents per share beats the average analyst estimate of 41 cents and declined from 44 cents in Q4 2019 and 38 cents in the year-ago quarter.

Q1 total investment loss of $3.68B vs. income of $1.34B in Q1 2019, due to unrealized investment losses from its investment portfolio driven by the impact of COVID-19 on the economic outlook and overall market environment.

Q1 operating revenue of $425.7M vs. consensus of $432.5M; compares with $490.6M in Q4 2019 and $397.3M in Q1 2019.

Assets under management of $207B, down 5.2% from $218.4B at Dec. 31, 2019 due to the decline in the value of its private and public markets portfolios and distributions to limited partners in its private equity portfolio and redemptions in funds managed by strategic partners.

Fee-paying AUM of $159B vs. $161.2B at Dec. 31, 2019, driven by the decrease in its public markets portfolio and distributions to limited partners in its private equity and real asset portfolios and distributions across various public markets strategies.

Uncalled commitments of $58B, of which $19B will contribute to fee-paying AUM as that capital is either invested or enters its investment period.

Book value of $16.52 per adjusted share at March 31, 2020 vs. $19.24 at Dec. 31, 2019.

Conference call at 10:00 AM ET.

