Private payrolls fall 20.2M in April

April ADP Jobs Report: -20.2M vs. -20M consensus, -149K prior (revised from -27K).

The report utilizes data only through April 12, says ADP, and does not reflect full impact of COVID-19 on the employment situation. Indeed. In the first two weeks after April 12, another 8.3M filed for first-time unemployment, with another 3M expected to be seen in this week's report.

The service sector was hit hardest with 16M job loss (leisure/hospitality -8.6M), while the manufacturing sector lost 4.3M.

Small businesses lost 6M jobs, including 3.36M for those with 1-19 employees, and 2.6M for those with 20-49 employees.

A couple of subsectors posted modest job gains in April - Education up 28K and Management of companies/enterprises up 6K.

The government's nonfarm payroll data is due on Friday morning, with economists expecting a job loss of 21.5M and the unemployment rate seen rising to 16%.